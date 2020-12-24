District councillors in the opposition camp have entered Beijing’s cross hairs. Here, dozens are pictured announcing in February protest actions over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong District councillors in the opposition camp have entered Beijing’s cross hairs. Here, dozens are pictured announcing in February protest actions over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Why does Beijing want to reconstruct Hong Kong’s opposition? It’s about control and ensuring allies are not turfed out

  • China’s top legislative body now meeting in the capital could endorse measures that would sideline opposition members from the committee that picks the chief executive
  • Beijing may instead target the bloc through expanding oath-taking requirements to disenfranchise district councillors, but observers say the result will be the same – to stack all elections with candidates it can control

Tony Cheung , Chris Lau , Lilian Cheng and William Zheng

Updated: 9:47am, 24 Dec, 2020

