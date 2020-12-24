District councillors in the opposition camp have entered Beijing’s cross hairs. Here, dozens are pictured announcing in February protest actions over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Why does Beijing want to reconstruct Hong Kong’s opposition? It’s about control and ensuring allies are not turfed out
- China’s top legislative body now meeting in the capital could endorse measures that would sideline opposition members from the committee that picks the chief executive
- Beijing may instead target the bloc through expanding oath-taking requirements to disenfranchise district councillors, but observers say the result will be the same – to stack all elections with candidates it can control
Topic | Hong Kong politics
