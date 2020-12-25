Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was granted bail on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was granted bail on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was granted bail on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong prosecutors file urgent appeal in bid to have media mogul Jimmy Lai sent back to jail

  • Senior prosecutor said his team was ready for a court battle as soon as possible, ‘including [over] public holidays’
  • Court of Instance granted the 73-year-old HK$10 million bail with a number of stringent conditions on Wednesday

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Updated: 12:57am, 25 Dec, 2020

