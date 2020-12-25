Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (centre) leaves the High Court earlier this week. Photo: Sam Tsang Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (centre) leaves the High Court earlier this week. Photo: Sam Tsang
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (centre) leaves the High Court earlier this week. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: media tycoon Jimmy Lai to return to court on Thursday for prosecutors’ bid to keep him behind bars

  • Lai was released on HK$10 million bail earlier this week and placed under house arrest, while facing charges of fraud and breaching national security law
  • Department of Justice declines to comment on case, citing ongoing legal proceedings

Topic |   Jimmy Lai
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:09pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (centre) leaves the High Court earlier this week. Photo: Sam Tsang Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (centre) leaves the High Court earlier this week. Photo: Sam Tsang
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (centre) leaves the High Court earlier this week. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE