Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (centre) leaves the High Court earlier this week. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law: media tycoon Jimmy Lai to return to court on Thursday for prosecutors’ bid to keep him behind bars
- Lai was released on HK$10 million bail earlier this week and placed under house arrest, while facing charges of fraud and breaching national security law
- Department of Justice declines to comment on case, citing ongoing legal proceedings
