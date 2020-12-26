Voters lining up at a polling station in Hong Kong in November last year for the district council elections. Photo: AP Voters lining up at a polling station in Hong Kong in November last year for the district council elections. Photo: AP
Voters lining up at a polling station in Hong Kong in November last year for the district council elections. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s district councils under spotlight, with Beijing expected to move on opposition-controlled municipal-level bodies

  • Critics say opposition councillors’ aggression and political agenda after landslide victory at polls to blame for tension with government
  • Opposition figures argue that voters had used the polls to punish authorities for what they saw as lack of democracy

Topic |   History of Hong Kong districts
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 12:08pm, 26 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Voters lining up at a polling station in Hong Kong in November last year for the district council elections. Photo: AP Voters lining up at a polling station in Hong Kong in November last year for the district council elections. Photo: AP
Voters lining up at a polling station in Hong Kong in November last year for the district council elections. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE