Voters lining up at a polling station in Hong Kong in November last year for the district council elections. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s district councils under spotlight, with Beijing expected to move on opposition-controlled municipal-level bodies
- Critics say opposition councillors’ aggression and political agenda after landslide victory at polls to blame for tension with government
- Opposition figures argue that voters had used the polls to punish authorities for what they saw as lack of democracy
