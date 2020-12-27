Hong Kong has seen a tumultuous year in politics. Photo: Sun Yeung Hong Kong has seen a tumultuous year in politics. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law, fleeing activists and a leader with no bank account: roller-coaster year of politics for Hong Kong

  • The Post looks at 10 events that have redefined Hong Kong’s political landscape in a roller-coaster year
  • Incidents that grabbed headlines include the imposition of the national security law, followed by arrests of opposition figures and activists

Topic |   Year in Review 2020
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Dec, 2020

