The National People’s Congress Standing Committee concluded a five-day meeting on Saturday, making no mention of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters The National People’s Congress Standing Committee concluded a five-day meeting on Saturday, making no mention of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
The National People’s Congress Standing Committee concluded a five-day meeting on Saturday, making no mention of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing mum on reported changes to Hong Kong’s political system, but sources say that doesn’t mean they’re off the table

  • After days of speculation about potential moves to blunt opposition influence, China’s top legislative body concludes its meeting with no mention of the matter
  • However, sources in both the city and on the mainland say the silence may simply reflect that more time is needed to finalise the proposals

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:10pm, 26 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The National People’s Congress Standing Committee concluded a five-day meeting on Saturday, making no mention of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters The National People’s Congress Standing Committee concluded a five-day meeting on Saturday, making no mention of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
The National People’s Congress Standing Committee concluded a five-day meeting on Saturday, making no mention of Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE