The families of the 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen have condemned authorities’ decision to try them behind closed doors. Photo: Felix Wong The families of the 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen have condemned authorities’ decision to try them behind closed doors. Photo: Felix Wong
The families of the 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen have condemned authorities’ decision to try them behind closed doors. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Families of detained Hongkongers in Shenzhen condemn closed-door hearing, call on foreign governments to observe trial

  • The families accuse mainland authorities of conducting ‘secret’ trials and ‘disregarding basic human rights’
  • The Yantian People’s Court had previously said that the families, the public and the press would not be allowed to attend

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:40pm, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The families of the 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen have condemned authorities’ decision to try them behind closed doors. Photo: Felix Wong The families of the 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen have condemned authorities’ decision to try them behind closed doors. Photo: Felix Wong
The families of the 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen have condemned authorities’ decision to try them behind closed doors. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE