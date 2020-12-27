The families of the 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen have condemned authorities’ decision to try them behind closed doors. Photo: Felix Wong
Families of detained Hongkongers in Shenzhen condemn closed-door hearing, call on foreign governments to observe trial
- The families accuse mainland authorities of conducting ‘secret’ trials and ‘disregarding basic human rights’
- The Yantian People’s Court had previously said that the families, the public and the press would not be allowed to attend
