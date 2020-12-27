Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai leaves the High Court after being granted bail last week. Photo: Robert Ng Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai leaves the High Court after being granted bail last week. Photo: Robert Ng
Beijing mouthpiece slams Hong Kong court for granting ‘extremely dangerous’ Jimmy Lai bail, warns China can take over his national security law case

  • The state-run People’s Daily has suggested the bail decision ‘severely hurt Hong Kong’s rule of law’, and said ‘insurgents’ like Lai needed to be punished
  • It also asserted the central government’s authority to take over jurisdiction of national security cases

Natalie Wong
Updated: 5:19pm, 27 Dec, 2020

