Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai leaves the High Court after being granted bail last week. Photo: Robert Ng
Beijing mouthpiece slams Hong Kong court for granting ‘extremely dangerous’ Jimmy Lai bail, warns China can take over his national security law case
- The state-run People’s Daily has suggested the bail decision ‘severely hurt Hong Kong’s rule of law’, and said ‘insurgents’ like Lai needed to be punished
- It also asserted the central government’s authority to take over jurisdiction of national security cases
Topic | Jimmy Lai
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai leaves the High Court after being granted bail last week. Photo: Robert Ng