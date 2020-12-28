Roy Chan, the former pastor of Good Neighbour North District Church in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Roy Chan, the former pastor of Good Neighbour North District Church in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Roy Chan, the former pastor of Good Neighbour North District Church in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Nearly all staff members at Hong Kong church caught in cross hairs of money-laundering inquiry resign, pointing to loss of trust in former pastor

  • More than 20 workers at Good Neighbour North District Church, known for work with protesters, quit amid police investigation
  • The staff members blame former pastor Roy Chan, who is now in Britain, of failing to protect them from ‘political persecution’

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:14am, 28 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Roy Chan, the former pastor of Good Neighbour North District Church in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Roy Chan, the former pastor of Good Neighbour North District Church in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Roy Chan, the former pastor of Good Neighbour North District Church in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE