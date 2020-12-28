Western diplomats gather outside Yantian People’s Court in Shenzhen on Monday. Photo: Phoebe Zhang
Western diplomats gather outside court, US calls for release as trial of Hong Kong fugitives detained at sea begins in Shenzhen
- Envoys representing Britain, France, US, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal and Canada among those outside Yantian People’s Court
- None were allowed entry, as a court employee said the quota for public attendees was already filled
