Western diplomats gather outside court, US calls for release as trial of Hong Kong fugitives detained at sea begins in Shenzhen

  • Envoys representing Britain, France, US, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal and Canada among those outside Yantian People’s Court
  • None were allowed entry, as a court employee said the quota for public attendees was already filled

Tony CheungNatalie WongPhoebe Zhang
Tony Cheung , Natalie Wong and Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:34pm, 28 Dec, 2020

Western diplomats gather outside Yantian People’s Court in Shenzhen on Monday. Photo: Phoebe Zhang
