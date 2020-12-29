The entrance of the Yantian District People’s Court, where 12 Hongkongers were tried on Monday. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
With outcome of trial still unclear, here’s all there is to know, so far, about the case of the 12 Hong Kong fugitives detained in Shenzhen
- Shenzhen court will hand down ruling at a later date, and insisted journalists and families attended the hearing, despite Western diplomats being denied entry
- Monday’s hearing was the culmination of a months-long saga that began with the 12 fugitives’ interception by the Chinese coastguard in August as they fled to Taiwan
