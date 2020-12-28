The chronicles will detail aspects of society such as politics, economy, people, culture and geography, among others Photo: AFP
First volume of ‘Chronicles of Hong Kong’ launched as part of HK$780 million, eight-year project
- Organisers deny scheme – which aims to publish a total of 30 million words over eight years – is a political mission by the central government
- The project aims to complete 66 volumes by 2027, telling the stories of Hong Kong as part of China from ancient times to 2017
