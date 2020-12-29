Diplomats from the US, Britain, Australia, Canada, Portugal and the Netherlands wait outside the Yantian District People’s Court, where 10 Hong Kong fugitives reportedly pleaded guilty. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests
Shenzhen court to deliver verdict on Hong Kong fugitives on Wednesday morning
- Ten of the 12, all of whom were arrested at sea while attempting to flee to Taiwan in August, reportedly pleaded guilty on Monday
- It was not yet clear how the mainland government planned to handle the cases of the two underage detainees in the group
