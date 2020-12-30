Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten’s car exits Government House on June 30, 1997. Photo: AP Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten’s car exits Government House on June 30, 1997. Photo: AP
How ‘bad feng shui’ at Government House prompted Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa to abandon official residence

  • Government rented property next to Tung’s own second-floor flat in Grenville House for HK$120,000 a month to expand floor area, archives reveal
  • Master practitioners had said nearby Bank of China Tower resembled a blade in shape, a design that would bring bad luck

Gary Cheung
Updated: 9:17am, 30 Dec, 2020

