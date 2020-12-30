Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten advised then British leader against attending 1997 handover to avoid ‘embarrassment’, archives show

  • Tensions over Tiananmen Square crackdown and Jiang Zemin’s rise in wake of incident spark last governor’s unwillingness for prime minister to shake hands with Chinese leader
  • Declassified files also show strained ties between British and Tung Chee-hwa, the city’s first chief executive, said to be ‘following closely the Chinese line’

Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 8:00am, 30 Dec, 2020

Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten. Photo: Dickson Lee
