Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten. Photo: Dickson Lee
History
Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten advised then British leader against attending 1997 handover to avoid ‘embarrassment’, archives show
- Tensions over Tiananmen Square crackdown and Jiang Zemin’s rise in wake of incident spark last governor’s unwillingness for prime minister to shake hands with Chinese leader
- Declassified files also show strained ties between British and Tung Chee-hwa, the city’s first chief executive, said to be ‘following closely the Chinese line’
Topic | History
Hong Kong’s last governor Chris Patten. Photo: Dickson Lee