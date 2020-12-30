Police vehicles arrive at Yantian District People's Court in Shenzhen on Wednesday morning. Photo: Reuters Police vehicles arrive at Yantian District People's Court in Shenzhen on Wednesday morning. Photo: Reuters
Two underage suspects to be turned over to Hong Kong police as remaining fugitives captured at sea await verdict in Shenzhen

  • The teenagers were not among those tried on Monday at Yantian People’s Court
  • The remaining 10 in the group were to hear the court’s verdict on Wednesday morning

Tony Cheung , Natalie Wong , Celia Chen and Christy Leung

Updated: 10:28am, 30 Dec, 2020

