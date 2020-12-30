Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, facing national security law charges, was granted bail in December after 20 days in custody. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s national security law six months on: from Jimmy Lai under fire to fleeing protesters and civil servant oaths
- December saw not only the arrest – and subsequent bail – of 73-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai, but an expansion of the police force’s overseas wanted list
- The group behind the annual candlelight vigil marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown, meanwhile, points to law in reducing core leadership
