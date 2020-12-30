Police vehicles exit the Yantian People’s Court on Monday night. Photo: AFP
Did a Chinese court go too far in punishing 10 fugitive Hongkongers? Some say no and sentences were fair
- A Shenzhen court jailed eight defendants guilty of illegal border crossing for seven months, while the two organisers of the crime will stay behind bars for up to three years
- According to some opposition activists and observers, the sentences are far greater than what the crimes warranted, while pro-establishment figures say the terms are appropriate
