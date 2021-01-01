The pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world will continue to plague Hong Kong for most of 2021. Photo: Sun Yeung The pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world will continue to plague Hong Kong for most of 2021. Photo: Sun Yeung
Coronavirus: good riddance 2020, but will 2021 be better for Hong Kong? Fortune-tellers point to sliver of hope

  • Covid-19 will continue to affect economic recovery at least until autumn, but radical conflicts of 2019 not expected, clairvoyants say
  • Most say 2021 will be an easier year for city leader Carrie Lam, who is expected to keep her position

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:00am, 1 Jan, 2021

