People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) is arrested in Causeway Bay during an anti-government demonstration on May 24, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong national security law: from protesters to a fleeing ex-lawmaker, a reporter and a media tycoon – arrests that grabbed 2020 headlines
- In the wake of the anti-government movement of 2019, 2020 was no less turbulent for city’s political landscape
- Among the top political news of the year were the arrest of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, jailing of opposition figures and the Shenzhen trial of 12 city fugitives caught at sea
