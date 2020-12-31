Opposition district councillors announce an end to plans to form a platform for cross-party cooperation on Thursday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Opposition district councillors announce an end to plans to form a platform for cross-party cooperation on Thursday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Opposition district councillors announce an end to plans to form a platform for cross-party cooperation on Thursday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Hong Kong opposition abandons plans to form platform for cross-party cooperation amid national security law threats

  • The Hong Kong Citizens’ Deliberative Platform had been envisioned as a way to unite the city’s traditional and localist opposition camps
  • However, a high-ranking official last week told a local newspaper that the establishment of such a platform could violate the national security law

Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:22pm, 31 Dec, 2020

