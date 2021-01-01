Civil Human Rights Front leaders call for the release of political prisoners outside the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on New Year’s Day. Photo: Felix Wong Civil Human Rights Front leaders call for the release of political prisoners outside the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on New Year’s Day. Photo: Felix Wong
With march cancelled, Hong Kong’s Civil Human Rights Front calls for release of political prisoners from atop van on New Year’s Day

  • Key figures from the group behind some of 2019’s largest anti-extradition bill protests deliver message via loudspeaker outside prison
  • ‘We can’t visit you now, but we hope you hear our voice,’ activist Lee Cheuk-yan called out across the road from the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre

Tony CheungChris Lau
Tony Cheung and Chris Lau

Updated: 4:08pm, 1 Jan, 2021

