Carrie Lam says every time there is social conflict, a huge price has to be paid. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam lauds national security law for helping to bring calm to city after 2019 protests
- Chief executive says her biggest hope for 2021 is social harmony, so government and public bodies have more room to solve problems
- Introduction of new technology could result in work on her signature project, a massive reclamation scheme off Lantau, to proceed faster, she says
