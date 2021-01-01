Queen’s Pier was dismantled in 2007, and its parts, including an iconic sign, have sat in a government warehouse since. Photo: Robert Ng Queen’s Pier was dismantled in 2007, and its parts, including an iconic sign, have sat in a government warehouse since. Photo: Robert Ng
Queen’s Pier was dismantled in 2007, and its parts, including an iconic sign, have sat in a government warehouse since. Photo: Robert Ng

Hong Kong’s Queen’s Pier may be resurrected away from original Central area

  • Revelation by authorities comes after public backlash in separate case involving demolition of century-old reservoir in Shek Kip Mei
  • Iconic pier had welcomed incoming British governors and royalty, and its parts now sit in a warehouse after being dismantled in 2007

Tony CheungChan Ho-him
Tony Cheung and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:06pm, 1 Jan, 2021

