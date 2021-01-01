Queen’s Pier was dismantled in 2007, and its parts, including an iconic sign, have sat in a government warehouse since. Photo: Robert Ng
History
Hong Kong’s Queen’s Pier may be resurrected away from original Central area
- Revelation by authorities comes after public backlash in separate case involving demolition of century-old reservoir in Shek Kip Mei
- Iconic pier had welcomed incoming British governors and royalty, and its parts now sit in a warehouse after being dismantled in 2007
