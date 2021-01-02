Self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui has accused HSBC of ‘embezzling’ from him by freezing his credit cards. Photo: Dickson Lee Self-exiled former lawmaker Ted Hui has accused HSBC of ‘embezzling’ from him by freezing his credit cards. Photo: Dickson Lee
Self-exiled former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui accuses HSBC of ‘embezzling’ his money by freezing his credit cards

  • Ted Hui, who is currently in Britain, maintained the cards’ cancellation was a ‘political consideration’
  • He also accused the bank of ‘unlawfully embezzling’ from him after he was told he may not be able to receive refunds for certain goods

Natalie Wong
Updated: 2:37pm, 2 Jan, 2021

