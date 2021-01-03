Family members of the 12 Hong Kong fugitives meet the press last week. Photo EPA-EFE Family members of the 12 Hong Kong fugitives meet the press last week. Photo EPA-EFE
Family members of the 12 Hong Kong fugitives meet the press last week. Photo EPA-EFE

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Politics

Family members of Hong Kong fugitives jailed in Shenzhen leave for visit with fingers crossed, but coronavirus pandemic rules may scuttle chance of reunion

  • Three relatives journeyed to the mainland city in a bid to see their loved ones for the first time in four months, according to a former lawmaker
  • But they are operating in a vacuum of information about what can be arranged, he says, while Covid-19 control measures could deny them access

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 6:31pm, 3 Jan, 2021

