Hong Kong surveillance watchdog concedes he has ‘no say’ over snooping in cases related to national security law

  • But Azizul Suffiad said he would have ‘no hesitation in sharing what I’ve learned over the years’ if asked for advice
  • He also said he found no evidence there was an ‘ulterior motive or deliberate act’ in 15 incidents involving unauthorised surveillance by law enforcers in 2019

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:21pm, 4 Jan, 2021

Azizul Suffiad (centre) with colleagues from the commissioner’s secretariat. Photo: Jonathan Wong
