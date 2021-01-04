The opening ceremony of the new legal cycle in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong not an ‘independent judicial kingdom’: pro-Beijing heavyweight doubles down on reform calls
- Tam Yiu-chung, city’s sole delegate to country’s top legislative body, makes comments in publication as justice minister insists system ‘very much’ transparent
- Debate comes against backdrop of highly polarised landscape, with both sides of political divide slamming court rulings deemed to favour rivals
