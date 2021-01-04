The opening ceremony of the new legal cycle in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Robert Ng The opening ceremony of the new legal cycle in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Robert Ng
The opening ceremony of the new legal cycle in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Robert Ng

Hong Kong politics

Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong not an ‘independent judicial kingdom’: pro-Beijing heavyweight doubles down on reform calls

  • Tam Yiu-chung, city’s sole delegate to country’s top legislative body, makes comments in publication as justice minister insists system ‘very much’ transparent
  • Debate comes against backdrop of highly polarised landscape, with both sides of political divide slamming court rulings deemed to favour rivals

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:58pm, 4 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The opening ceremony of the new legal cycle in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Robert Ng The opening ceremony of the new legal cycle in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Robert Ng
The opening ceremony of the new legal cycle in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE