The anti-government protests of 2019 led to thousands of students arrested. Photo: Sam Tsang The anti-government protests of 2019 led to thousands of students arrested. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong youth

Protests and pandemic: will pent-up resentment, frustration among Hong Kong’s youth explode again into social unrest?

  • Alarm raised after survey on two universities shows most students harbour simmering grievances described as ‘powder keg waiting to go off’
  • Psychological stress from a year of fighting coronavirus and unhealed wounds from 2019 protests could be potent mix, experts warn

Lilian ChengTony Cheung
Updated: 8:23am, 5 Jan, 2021

