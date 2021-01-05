The anti-government protests of 2019 led to thousands of students arrested. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong youth
Protests and pandemic: will pent-up resentment, frustration among Hong Kong’s youth explode again into social unrest?
- Alarm raised after survey on two universities shows most students harbour simmering grievances described as ‘powder keg waiting to go off’
- Psychological stress from a year of fighting coronavirus and unhealed wounds from 2019 protests could be potent mix, experts warn
Topic | Hong Kong youth
The anti-government protests of 2019 led to thousands of students arrested. Photo: Sam Tsang