Carrie Lam on Tuesday said more manpower would be put into contact tracing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong fourth wave: Carrie Lam promises better coronavirus contact tracing, says ‘zero infections’ not necessary to ease social-distancing measures
- But any changes to regulations will come gradually, according to chief executive, noting infections are falling at a slower rate than in past waves
- Immigration department, meanwhile, has received 190 calls for assistance from residents trapped abroad after flights from Britain, South Africa halted
