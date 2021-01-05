The 12 Hong Kong fugitives intercepted in Chinese waters last year leave the Yantian District People’s Court on December 28. Photo: AFP The 12 Hong Kong fugitives intercepted in Chinese waters last year leave the Yantian District People’s Court on December 28. Photo: AFP
Mainland China human rights lawyer hired to represent Hong Kong fugitive accuses authorities of ‘framing’ him to revoke licence

  • Ren Quanniu was one of two lawyers involved in the cases of the 12 Hong Kong fugitives to be threatened with disbarment
  • The threat stemmed from a two-year-old case in which Ren represented a member of Falun Gong

Natalie Wong
Updated: 7:12pm, 5 Jan, 2021

