People take photos at a panoramic lookout in Shenzhen, part of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA People take photos at a panoramic lookout in Shenzhen, part of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA
People take photos at a panoramic lookout in Shenzhen, part of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA

Greater Bay Area

Hong Kong /  Politics

Greater Bay Area tourism plan lauded, but experts warn rifts between Hong Kong, mainland China remain

  • The central government sees youth engagement as key to turning the Greater Bay Area into an arts and culture destination
  • However, experts warn that cultural and political differences between Hong Kong and the mainland must first be bridged

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Denise TsangChan Ho-himKathleen Magramo
Denise Tsang , Chan Ho-him and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People take photos at a panoramic lookout in Shenzhen, part of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA People take photos at a panoramic lookout in Shenzhen, part of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA
People take photos at a panoramic lookout in Shenzhen, part of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE