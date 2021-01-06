Young opposition activists at last year’s primary for the camp. Photo: Sam Tsang Young opposition activists at last year’s primary for the camp. Photo: Sam Tsang
Young opposition activists at last year’s primary for the camp. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
Hong Kong national security law: a 35-plus ambition, ‘colour revolution’ and the ‘resistance’ – what led to biggest mass arrests under legislation?

  • Some 50 suspects, including activists and former lawmakers, linked to primary election run-off by opposition camp last year
  • Unofficial polls proceeded despite warnings from authorities, and young candidates with more confrontational approach proved popular among voters

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 1:10pm, 6 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Young opposition activists at last year’s primary for the camp. Photo: Sam Tsang Young opposition activists at last year’s primary for the camp. Photo: Sam Tsang
Young opposition activists at last year’s primary for the camp. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE