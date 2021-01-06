Opposition members meet the press on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse Opposition members meet the press on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

Hong Kong national security law: can opposition camp survive the crackdown, or are they on ‘road with no return’?

  • The arrest of more than 50 members of the bloc has left the future of an already strained alliance further in doubt
  • While some pro-Beijing figures say more moderate voices will emerge, other observers caution any successors will be too afraid to challenge the official line

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:07pm, 6 Jan, 2021

