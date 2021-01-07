Sai Kung district council chairman Chung Kam-lun was among 53 people arrested on Wednesday under the national security law. Photo: May Tse Sai Kung district council chairman Chung Kam-lun was among 53 people arrested on Wednesday under the national security law. Photo: May Tse
Sai Kung district council chairman Chung Kam-lun was among 53 people arrested on Wednesday under the national security law. Photo: May Tse

Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

National security law: Hong Kong opposition lawmakers, activists arrested on Wednesday to be released on bail without charge

  • But most of the 53 detained over their involvement in a July primary election run-off have had their passports confiscated, according to lawyers
  • The crackdown, which authorities said was to prevent an attempt to paralyse the government, provoked an outcry from Western governments

Lilian ChengChris LauChristy Leung
Updated: 11:40am, 7 Jan, 2021

