Social worker Jeffrey Andrews, vice-chair of the NGO Hong Kong Unison, was among those arrested for alleged national security law violations this week. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong advocates for underprivileged, ethnic minority groups slam mass national security law arrests after two colleagues were among those detained
- Two prominent activists – one working on behalf of ethnic minority groups and one advocating for the disabled – were among those arrested on suspicion of subversion
- Their fellow rights advocates have accused authorities of using the security law as a ‘front to target the core values’ of the city
