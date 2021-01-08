Social worker Jeffrey Andrews, vice-chair of the NGO Hong Kong Unison, was among those arrested for alleged national security law violations this week. Photo: Edmond So Social worker Jeffrey Andrews, vice-chair of the NGO Hong Kong Unison, was among those arrested for alleged national security law violations this week. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)

Hong Kong advocates for underprivileged, ethnic minority groups slam mass national security law arrests after two colleagues were among those detained

  • Two prominent activists – one working on behalf of ethnic minority groups and one advocating for the disabled – were among those arrested on suspicion of subversion
  • Their fellow rights advocates have accused authorities of using the security law as a ‘front to target the core values’ of the city

Cannix Yau
Updated: 10:37pm, 8 Jan, 2021

