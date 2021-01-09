Hong Kong finance minister Paul Chan. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong budget 2021-22: finance chief Paul Chan reserved on cash handouts, cites Covid-19 pandemic challenges
- Financial secretary says he expects first half of new year to remain challenging, with 2020 figures on track for a full annual economic contraction
- He also doubles down on news that hard-hit residents will not be able to access pension funds
