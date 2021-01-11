Andrew Cheung will take over as Hong Kong’s next chief justice on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang Andrew Cheung will take over as Hong Kong’s next chief justice on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Seasoned jurist Andrew Cheung steps up as Hong Kong’s new chief justice amid political turmoil and pressure from Beijing

  • First Hong Kong graduate to head judiciary is said to be low profile, known for conservative decisions
  • Legal scholar says new chief justice is a ‘highly intelligent, patient judge’ who keeps an open mind

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:23am, 11 Jan, 2021

