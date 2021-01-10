Lawmaker Regina Ip has called for Hongkongers who obtain dual citizenship to be stripped of their right of abode in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang Lawmaker Regina Ip has called for Hongkongers who obtain dual citizenship to be stripped of their right of abode in the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pro-establishment figure calls for curbs on dual citizenship in Hong Kong, saying those who obtain foreign nationality should be stripped of right of abode

  • Executive Council member Regina Ip says Beijing should end its historic special treatment for Hongkongers and impose its own nationality law on the city
  • The suggestion, however, does not appear to have much support, even among Ip’s allies in the pro-establishment bloc

Jeffie Lam

Updated: 6:55pm, 10 Jan, 2021

