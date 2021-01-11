Andrew Cheung, Hong Kong’s new chief justice, officially opened the 2021 judicial year on Monday. Photo: NowTV Andrew Cheung, Hong Kong’s new chief justice, officially opened the 2021 judicial year on Monday. Photo: NowTV
Hong Kong’s new chief justice pushes back at attacks on judges, defends judicial independence in inaugural speech

  • Doxxing, threats of violence are ‘as futile as they are reprehensible’ in influencing courtroom decisions, says Andrew Cheung as he assumes new role
  • Independence of judiciary crucial to maintain public confidence, city’s reputation as one governed by the rule of law under ‘one country, two systems’, he says

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:58pm, 11 Jan, 2021

