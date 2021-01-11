The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office has accused foreign critics of recent opposition arrests of seeking to foment “colour revolution”. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office lashes out at foreign countries over condemnation of mass opposition arrests
- The office accused the four foreign nations that had criticised the arrests of seeking to foment ‘colour revolution’ to overthrow China’s constitutional order
- Australia, Canada, Britain and the US had expressed concerns about 55 opposition figures being rounded up for taking part in unofficial primary election
