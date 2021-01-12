The Hong Kong public has been warned to stay on its guard against Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Carrie Lam puts Hong Kong on alert for muted Lunar New Year celebrations as Covid-19 infiltrates public services
- Lam says ‘this is no time to relax’ as fourth wave continues to infect those working in frontline services
- Hong Kong logging between 20 and 60 new coronavirus infections a day so far this year
