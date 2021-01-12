Carrie Lam meets the press at the government’s Tamar offices on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam distances herself from adviser’s call to clamp down on residents acquiring foreign nationality
- Carrie Lam says her cabinet has not discussed a proposal to strip Hongkongers who acquire foreign citizenship of residency rights
- Regina Ip suggested Beijing revoke such rights for those obtaining a second nationality after a cut-off date
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Carrie Lam meets the press at the government’s Tamar offices on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam