Carrie Lam meets the press at the government’s Tamar offices on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam distances herself from adviser’s call to clamp down on residents acquiring foreign nationality

  • Carrie Lam says her cabinet has not discussed a proposal to strip Hongkongers who acquire foreign citizenship of residency rights
  • Regina Ip suggested Beijing revoke such rights for those obtaining a second nationality after a cut-off date

Natalie Wong and Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:33pm, 12 Jan, 2021

