Chief Executive Carrie Lam hit back at Western critics and defended recent opposition arrests at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam

National security law: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accuses the West of hypocrisy, defends mass opposition arrests

  • Carrie Lam says the city’s critics are guilty of applying ‘double standards’ to the 2019 unrest in Hong Kong and the recent storming of the US Capitol
  • She also insists ‘Hong Kong is a society of the rule of law’ after 55 former opposition lawmakers and activists were arrested over an unofficial primary election last year

Natalie Wong
Updated: 7:19pm, 12 Jan, 2021

