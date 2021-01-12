Law Society vice-president Amirali Nasir (second left) and president Melissa Pang (second right) speak to the press about the closure of Wong, Fung & Co. Photo: RTHK
Law
Hong Kong Law Society unable to offer ‘realistic timeline’ for return of clients’ funds following major firm’s closure
- The society says the process will take time, given the sheer volume and disorganised state of the closed firm’s files
- Affected clients, meanwhile, have accused the society of ‘indifference’ to their plight, and renewed calls for government intervention
Topic | Law
Law Society vice-president Amirali Nasir (second left) and president Melissa Pang (second right) speak to the press about the closure of Wong, Fung & Co. Photo: RTHK