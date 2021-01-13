Trouble broke out at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Trouble broke out at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Trouble broke out at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: spotlight on judge over barring of yellow masks in court and riot comments on reporters – was he right, or did he go too far?

  • Mixed views over actions by Judge Ernest Lin, who was hearing case on four protesters, with some saying he had the power to uphold dignity of court, while critics argue he infringed on freedoms
  • Lin also accused of stirring debate on official accreditation for journalists after he criticised reporters in yellow vests shown in court video

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:19am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Trouble broke out at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang Trouble broke out at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Trouble broke out at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay on September 14, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE