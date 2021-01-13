Many Legco meetings have been shortened or delayed while public hearings have been cancelled. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Legislative Council moves some formal meetings online
- Meetings of all panels, bills committees or subcommittees appointed by the House Committee can be held using Zoom video conferencing software
- Under the new arrangement, voting at a virtual meeting will be conducted by a show of hands via Zoom until the end of September
