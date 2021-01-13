The National People’s Congress Standing Committee, China’s top legislative body, is expected to meet next week. Photo: AP
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
exclusive | National security law: Beijing ‘mulling’ public office ban on British National (Overseas) passport holders in Hong Kong
- Sources say plan could be raised at coming meeting of China’s top legislative body, even though it is not yet included on agenda
- Move to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system could also be discussed at the session
