Lu Siwei (centre) after the judicial hearing in Chengdu on Wednesday morning. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Mainland Chinese authorities accuse lawyer who helped detained Hong Kong fugitives of ‘endangering national security’ with tweets
- Human rights lawyer Lu Siwei, who faces losing his licence to practice, defended his handling of the controversial case involving 12 Hongkongers
- Sichuan judicial authorities ask Lu to sign a 49-page document listing articles he had tweeted or shared about plight of the detainees
