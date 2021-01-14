Police have arrested 11 people on suspicion of assisting offenders. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
National security police arrest lawyer and 10 others accused of helping 12 Hong Kong fugitives
- Fresh wave of arrests by police working under the national security unit targets lawyer and others said to have supported fugitives’ flight bid
- Police source says eight men and three women held on suspicion of assisting offenders
